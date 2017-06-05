Lazio offer De Vrij clause?

By Football Italia staff

Lazio are reportedly offering to include a €30m release clause if Stefan de Vrij signs a new contract.

The Dutch defender is out of contract at the end of next season, along with Lucas Biglia and Keita Baldé Diao.

It’s thought the centre-back wants to move to one of Europe’s top clubs, but Corriere dello Sport believes both Manchester United and Chelsea have been deterred by his injury history.

Everton are still believed to be interested, but the Toffees wouldn’t represent a significant step-up from the Biancocelesti.

Therefore the newspaper reports that a verbal offer has been made to De Vrij’s agent which would see a €30m release clause inserted into his contract.

That would mean the 25-year-old would spent at least one more season with the club, but he’d have the assurance that he could leave for a fixed price if he so desired.

