Official: Rastelli renews with Cagliari

By Football Italia staff

Cagliari have officially confirmed that Coach Massimo Rastelli has extended his contract until 2019.

The Isolani remained in Serie A in their first season back in the top flight, achieving an 11th-place finish.

“Cagliari Calcio is pleased to announce the contract renewal of Coach Massimo Rastelli,” an official statement on the Sardinian club’s website confirmed.

“The Coach is tied to the club until June 30, 2019.

“After the historic triumph in Serie B, Massimo Rastelli last season led the club to the achievement of staying up calmly, mathematically achieved four games in advance.

“The club expresses its full satisfaction with the prolongation of the relationship with Rastelli, and reiterates its confidence and esteem as well as wishing him a big ‘good luck’ in the continuation of his Rossoblu adventure.

“Forward together, work well Massimo!”

Tickets for the Champions League final between Juventus and Real Madrid are still on sale with reseller Viagogo - Click to find out more