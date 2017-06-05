Perisic agent angers Inter

By Football Italia staff

Reports claim Inter will sell Ivan Perisic due to his agent’s demands, and they’re keen on Fiorentina’s Federico Bernardeschi.

It has been widely reported that the Nerazzurri will sell the Croatian winger this summer, after two seasons at San Siro.

According to Premium Sport, incoming Coach Luciano Spalletti wants to hold onto the 28-year-old, but the Beneamata want to sell him for two reasons.

The first is that they must conform with Financial Fair Play, but they are also irritated by the actions of his agent.

It’s claimed Tonci Martic has repeatedly asked that his client’s wages be raised, something which has not gone down well with the Inter hierarchy.

That has forced them to make Perisic available for transfer, with Manchester United prepared to pay around €45m.

To replace him, the Nerazzurri want to bring Federico Bernardeschi from Fiorentina, as he won’t renew his contract with the Viola.

Juventus are also interested, but there are obstacles for both clubs in their pursuit of the Italian international.

The Bianconeri don’t have a good relationship with the Tuscan club, so they would be extremely reluctant to sell to them.

However, Inter need to wait until they sell Perisic before they can make an official offer.

It’s thought Fiorentina value Bernardeschi at around €50m, while the Beneamata are prepared to offer €35m plus bonuses.

