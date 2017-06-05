NEWS
Monday June 5 2017
Allegri set for Juventus renewal
By Football Italia staff

Reports say Massimiliano Allegri will extend his Juventus contract, despite interest from Paris Saint-Germain.

The Coach has led the Bianconeri to the double in the past three seasons, as well as reaching two Champions League finals in that time.

After Saturday’s 4-1 defeat to Real Madrid though, it was reported that he could end his relationship with the Turin club.

Gazzetta dello Sport reported today that there was interest in him from PSG, but tonight Sky says he will renew with the Old Lady.

It’s expected that Allegri will sign a one-year extension to keep him at Juventus Stadium until 2019, with the contract to be announced in the coming days.

