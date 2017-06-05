Szczesny to Juventus done?

By Football Italia staff

Arsenal have accepted a €14m bid from Juventus for Wojciech Szczesny, according to reports.

The goalkeeper has spent the past two seasons on loan with Roma, but the Giallorossi have no buyout clause in the arrangement.

Rumours have been growing in recent days that Juve are keen to bring him to Turin as a backup - and eventual replacement - for Gianluigi Buffon.

Tonight Sky Sport Italia journalist Gianluca Di Marzio is reporting that a deal has been agreed, with the Old Lady paying €14m [£12.2m] plus €2m in bonuses for the Polish international.

It’s believed Szczesny has agreed a four-year contract worth €4m per season, which would rise to €4.5m in the final year.

Di Marzio also believes Juve are keen to sign one of Douglas Costa or Angel Di Maria this summer.