Monday June 5 2017
Report: Milan set Belotti meeting
By Football Italia staff

According to reports, Milan will meet Torino President Urbano Cairo tomorrow to discuss Andrea Belotti.

The striker scored 26 Serie A goals for the Granata this season, and has scored three times in his seven Italy caps.

According to Sky, a meeting has been set between Rossoneri officials and Toro President Urbano Cairo for tomorrow, with Belotti believed to be the subject.

However, his €100m release clause is only valid for clubs outside of Serie A and Torino are sure to drive a hard bargain for their star man.

In addition, it’s reported that Lucas Biglia is very close to signing for the Diavolo.

An agreement has already been found with the Lazio captain, and it’s thought a deal with his club is now very close.

