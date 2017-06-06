Milan set Donnarumma deadline?

By Football Italia staff

Milan want an answer from Gianluigi Donnarumma on his contract before June 16, according to reports.

The goalkeeper is out of contract at the end of the coming season, and his agent Mino Raiola has been noncommittal on a renewal.

It has been suggested in recent days that the Rossoneri hierarchy are becoming increasingly frustrated by the situation, and Gazzetta dello Sport is reporting today that a deadline has been set.

Donnarumma will head to the Under-21 European Championships with Italy on June 16, and the newspaper believes his club wants an answer before that.

The Diavolo are thought to be offering €4m per season for a contract of at least four years, with easily achievable bonuses which would take that total to €5m.

However, Raiola is keen to include several buyout clauses, which could be activated if Milan don’t qualify for the Champions League.