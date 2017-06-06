NEWS
Tuesday June 6 2017
Manolas close to Roma renewal
By Football Italia staff

Kostas Manolas is believed to be close to renewing his Roma contract, reports suggest.

The Greek defender has been linked with a move to Inter this summer, while there has been previous interest from Chelsea and Manchester United.

According to this morning’s Gazzetta dello Sport though, recent conversations with the centre-back’s agent mean the Giallorossi are on the verge of agreeing a new deal.

Manolas is set to sign a deal worth €3m per season plus bonuses, a significant increase on the flat €2m he earns now.

It’s unclear when the deal will run to, though it will be significantly beyond the current expiration of 2019 and it’s likely to include a release clause.

