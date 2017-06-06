Manolas close to Roma renewal

By Football Italia staff

Kostas Manolas is believed to be close to renewing his Roma contract, reports suggest.

The Greek defender has been linked with a move to Inter this summer, while there has been previous interest from Chelsea and Manchester United.

According to this morning’s Gazzetta dello Sport though, recent conversations with the centre-back’s agent mean the Giallorossi are on the verge of agreeing a new deal.

Manolas is set to sign a deal worth €3m per season plus bonuses, a significant increase on the flat €2m he earns now.

It’s unclear when the deal will run to, though it will be significantly beyond the current expiration of 2019 and it’s likely to include a release clause.