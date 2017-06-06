‘Napoli need more consistency’

By Football Italia staff

Napoli forward Dries Mertens believes all they need is more “consistency” to challenge Juventus next season.

The Partenopei set a club record Serie A points total this season, but still finished third behind Roma and the Bianconeri, who won the Scudetto for a sixth year in a row.

“We were very strong this year, but next year we can fight,” Mertens told Tuttomercatoweb.

“What are we lacking? Consistency. We did very well in the last six months, we got more points than anyone else.

“We need to restart well, the way we ended. They have quality and they have more money than us.

“We have the team now though, the President [Aurelio De Laurentiis] has renewed almost everyone, that’s important.”