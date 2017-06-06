Turin inquiry launched

By Football Italia staff

The seven-year-old hurt in the Turin crush has woken from his coma, as an inquest is launched into the incident.

There was a crush in Piazza San Carlo at a viewing party for Saturday’s Champions League final between Juventus and Real Madrid.

Over 1,500 were injured in a crush after what were reported to be fireworks sparked fears of a terrorist attack, with many cut on bottles which had been smashed on the ground, despite glass bottles being banned.

A seven-year-old child named Kelvin was in a critical condition after the crush, and was placed into a medically induced come by doctors.

There’s good news though, as today’s Gazzetta dello Sport says he has been brought out of his coma and should wake up later today, when his condition can be better assessed.

Turin’s chief prosecutors Armando Spataro has opened an inquiry, and several people have already been released without charge, including a man with a backpack who it was believed was imitating a suicide bomber as a prank.

“Terrorism has been excluded,” Spataro said in a statement.

“The event which caused the mass panic in the crowd has not yet been identified. The epicentre of the sudden mass shift has been identified in Piazza San Carlo between civic numbers 195 and 197.”