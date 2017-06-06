NEWS
Tuesday June 6 2017
Nainggolan: ‘I want to stay but…’
By Football Italia staff

Radja Nainggolan won’t talk about the transfer market, but makes it clear his preference is to stay at Roma.

The midfielder has been heavily linked with Inter this summer, as former Giallorossi Coach Luciano Spalletti is expected to take over there.

“The transfer market? At the moment I don’t want to talk about it,” Nainggolan told Premium Sport.

“There’s a month to go [until the window opens] so I’m calm. I’ve already talked enough about my future and what I want.

“I said it, I did it, I promised and I kept it. Now it’s not down to me anymore.

“Inter? I repeat: I’ve already told you want I want.”

