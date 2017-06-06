NEWS
Tuesday June 6 2017
Everton enter Keita race?
By Football Italia staff

Reports in Italy suggest Everton are interested in Lazio forward Keita Baldé Diao.

The former Barcelona youth product had an excellent Serie A campaign as the Biancocelesti finished fifth, scoring 16 goals and providing three assists.

Both Milan and Juventus have been linked with a move for the Senegal international, but Tuttomercatoweb is now reporting that Everton have contacted the Aquile about his availability.

The website expects an offer to arrive from the English club soon, but Lazio will drive a hard bargain despite the fact Keita’s contract expires next summer.

