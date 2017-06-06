Spalletti: ‘I’ve shaken Inter hands’

By Football Italia staff

Luciano Spalletti hasn’t signed for Inter yet but “we’re old fashioned, we do things with a handshake”.

The former Roma Coach is heading out to China today to meet with the leaders of Suning Group, the company which owns the Nerazzurri.

Sporting director Piero Ausilio is accompanying him and confirmed that his appointment is a formality, and the incoming tactician also spoke to reporters at Malpensa airport.

“Everything is in place,” the Tuscan said.

“We’ve shaken hands, we’re old fashioned and we do things with a handshake. We’ll need to arrange a Press conference, then if we work in the correct manner we’ll do regular things.”

Spalletti was also asked what the Beneamata’s aims are for this season, but simply laughed and didn’t answer the question.