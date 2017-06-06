Salah to Liverpool stalls

By Football Italia staff

Liverpool’s move for Roma winger Mohamed Salah has stalled, according to reports in England.

The Egyptian international has been heavily linked with a move to the Reds, with some outlets reporting it as being all-but a done deal.

However, Football Italia contacted sources close to Salah who assured that a deal was far from complete.

Now the Liverpool Echo is reporting that no talks have taken place since last week, as the sides are struggling to agree on a fee.

The Giallorossi have already rejected a reported €34m [£28m] bid, but the Reds don’t want to pay over the odds and are considering other players.