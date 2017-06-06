NEWS
Tuesday June 6 2017
Salah to Liverpool stalls
By Football Italia staff

Liverpool’s move for Roma winger Mohamed Salah has stalled, according to reports in England.

The Egyptian international has been heavily linked with a move to the Reds, with some outlets reporting it as being all-but a done deal.

However, Football Italia contacted sources close to Salah who assured that a deal was far from complete.

Now the Liverpool Echo is reporting that no talks have taken place since last week, as the sides are struggling to agree on a fee.

The Giallorossi have already rejected a reported €34m [£28m] bid, but the Reds don’t want to pay over the odds and are considering other players.

