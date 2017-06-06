Totti: ‘I might play on’

By Football Italia staff

Roma legend Francesco Totti discusses his future - “I’m not saying I’ve finished playing definitively”.

The 40-year-old played his final match for the Giallorossi against Genoa on the last game of the season, and there is an offer on the table for him to become a director.

However, there has been speculation that he could keep playing, and Er Pupone hasn’t ruled-out that possibility.

“I’m going to enjoy a bit of relaxation with Ilary [Totti’s wife] and then we’ll see,” Totti told Chi.

“I’m not saying I’ve finished playing definitively.”

Chi believes that Totti could join up with Alessandro Nesta at Miami FC, while several Chinese clubs are willing to pay big money even to have Er Pupone for a season.