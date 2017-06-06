Serie A fifth in season rankings

By Football Italia staff

Serie A was ranked fifth in the UEFA coefficients for 2016-17, but retains a healthy lead over Ligue 1 overall.

Juventus reached the Champions League final and Napoli made the Last 16, while Roma reached the Last 16 in the Europa League.

However, Inter and Sassuolo both went out in the Group Stage of that competition, while Fiorentina lost to Borussia Monchengladbach in the Last 32.

That means Italian clubs were ranked fifth overall for their performance this season, picking up 85.5 points where French clubs got 86.5.

In addition the Ligue 1 sides picked up more bonus points, earning them an average of 14.416 points per team compared to Serie A’s 14.250.

Spain led the way with an average of 20.142 points, with England on 14.928 and Germany on 14.571.

From next season, the top four nations by coefficient will have four clubs automatically enter the Group Stage of the Champions League, and Serie A retains a lead of 16.667 points over fifth-placed Ligue 1 in the average of the past five seasons.

The English Premier League is also within reach, sitting 2.63 points ahead.

In terms of clubs, Juventus were ranked as the second best team in Europe this season, with Napoli 20th and Roma 26th.

The Bianconeri remain fifth over the past five seasons, between Atletico Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain.

Napoli are 17th, Fiorentina 24th, Lazio 33rd, Roma 37th, Milan 41st and Inter 45th.

The Nerazzurri will fall again next season, as they haven’t qualified for European competition, and could fall behind Celtic if they reach the Champions League group stage again this season.