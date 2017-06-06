Official: Pioli new Fiorentina Coach

By Football Italia staff

Fiorentina have officially confirmed that Stefano Pioli has been appointed to replace Paulo Sousa as Coach.

The former Viola player returns to Artemio Franchi having been sacked by Inter last month.

"ACF Fiorentina announces that it has reached an agreement with Stefano Pioli, who will be entrusted with the technical guidance of the first team," a statement on the Tuscan club's official website confirmed.

"Stefano Pioli, as a player, wore the Viola shirt on 156 occasions between 1989 and 1995, also wearing the captain's armband.

"The new Gigliati boss has signed a contract which will tie him to his new club for two years with the option of a third.

"Pioli will be presented to the Press tomorrow, June 7, at 12.30 in the Manuela Righini Press room at the Stadio Artemio Franchi.

"Finally, Stefano Pioli will meet Viola fans interested in showing their affection and support for the new Coach at Fiorentina Store on Viale Manfredo Fanti between 18.00 and 18.45.

"The owners, the directors and everyone at Fiorentina wish the Coach the greatest satisfaction, and offer him a huge 'good luck' for his new job.

"Welcome back, Stefano."