‘Milan, pay up for Belotti’

By Football Italia staff

Torino sporting director Gianluca Petrachi says Milan haven’t bid for Andrea Belotti - “if they want him they’ll have to pay up”.

The Italian international scored 26 Serie A goals this season, and it was reported last night that the Rossoneri had scheduled a meeting to discuss a move for him.

Belotti has a €100m release clause, but it’s only valid for clubs outside of Italy and the Granata are in no mood to give discounts to the Diavolo.

“On paper Toro don’t want to sell Belotti,” Petrachi told Tuttomercatoweb.

“Then we know the market, if a club comes in with an important offer we’ll evaluate it. The big teams will either come in or they won’t, it’s hard to see a big club paying €100m in Auguest.

“If Milan want Belotti then they’ll have to pay up. At the moment though we haven’t had any big offers from Milan for the player.

“Juraj Kucka? We can dispel a myth here, the boss [Sinisa Mihajlovic] didn’t ask for him.”

Salvatore Sirigu has been mooted as a possible replacement for Joe Hart, could he arrive from Paris Saint-Germain.

“We like him, and if we have the chance we’ll take him, but he has a big salary.”