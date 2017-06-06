NEWS
Tuesday June 6 2017
Allegri renewal this afternoon?
By Football Italia staff

Reports suggest Massimiliano Allegri could sign his new Juventus contract as early as this afternoon.

The Coach has won the double for three years in a row, and has led the Bianconeri to the Champions League final twice in that time.

It was reported last night that an agreement is in place for a new contract, a one-year extension which would see the former Milan Coach stay in Turin until 2019.

Now Tuttomercatoweb is reporting that Allegri will meet with the club this afternoon to officially put pen to paper on his new contract.

Juve may not immediately announce the renewal, but it appears to be a mere formality at this stage.

