Official: Storari renews at Milan

By Football Italia staff

Milan have officially confirmed that Marco Storari has renewed his contract until June 2018.

The goalkeeper, who will turn 41 in January, joined the Rossoneri from Cagliari in January of this year.

The former Juventus man is in his second spell at San Siro, but hasn’t made a competitive appearance so far as he’s back-up to Gianluigi Donnarumma.

“AC Milan announces the extension of Marco Storari’s contract until June 30, 2018,” a statement on the Diavolo’s official website confirmed.

“After his arrival in the winter transfer window from Cagliari, he didn’t find any space in the remaining six months of the season, but he was very important for the growth of Donnarumma [Alessandro] Plizzari and [Alessandro] Guarnone.

“A reliable and experienced goalkeeper, the 40-year-old guarantees commitment and dedication: a fundamental element which the new ownership is infusing with ever greater consistency.”