Lemina: ‘I want to play more’

By Football Italia staff

Mario Lemina confirms “it’s time for me to maximise my playing time” but his future “will depend on what Juventus say”.

The midfielder joined the Bianconeri permanently from Marseille last summer after a previous loan spell, but made eight Serie A starts this season.

“I still played 25 games,” Lemina pointed out in an interview with FootMercato.

“I’m not frustrated because we got to the Champions League final and I’m at a great club with great players.

“It is true though that when you’re at my age you want to play, and it’s also true that at Juventus opportunities don’t present themselves as they do at other clubs.

“I’ve had to champ at the bit for a few months, but it’s always been positive.

“Next season? Right now I have a three-year contract, so next season I’ll be there. After that you never know what could happen.

“The transfer window is long, so we’ll see what the directors and I decide.

“There have been approaches, but nothing concrete. There are clubs which are looking for information, but so far there have been no concrete offers or anything.

“In any case, it’s time for me to maximise my playing time and be able to express myself. At 23 I want to be involved in matches and show what I can do.

“It will depend on Juventus, but we’ll meet and take stock regardless. We’ll decide together.

“We’ll agree in good faith and see what to do next season.

“Juventus is the first club where I’ve won trophies. I’ve also learned a new language, so I’ve also made a big effort in that regard.

“This is a club which will always remain in my heart.

“We’ll see what Juventus tell me, right now I still have three years on my contract and I’m very happy here, despite the fact I’m not getting the playing time I’d like.

“We’ll see what they say, the transfer window is long.

“My objective is to move up the ladder, if I have to leave Juve I’d like an experience with a club abroad.

“Would I go to Lyon? Quite frankly I don’t think OL would interest me. I’m 100 per cent Marseillais.

“Given the rivalry between Marseille and Lyon, that wouldn’t be the kind of project which would interest me.

"Going back to Marseille? On a personal level I don't think that would be the right move.

“Valencia is a very interesting club, for their name and their history. There’s a new project. We’ll see…

“Arsenal? Of course those links flatter me, but personally I’ve never doubted my qualities. I’m at a very big club now but I haven’t been able to show my qualities at that level, so it’s flattering that big clubs are showing up.

“I don’t have a preferred League, it will be about the feeling with sporting directors, who really wants me. It’ll be discourse which will prevail.”

Lemina was also keen to warn fans not to listen to talk from agents.

“I actually don’t have an agent. I wanted to put and end to this, because there are a lot of people speaking on my behalf right now.

“I really want to emphasise that I don’t have an agent and everything is done with my family. I really don’t have an agent.”