Official: Verratti out of Italy squad

By Football Italia staff

Italy are heading to Nice for their friendly with Uruguay, but it has been confirmed that Marco Verratti will miss out.

The Paris Saint-Germain midfielder suffered a groin injury yesterday, and it was reported that he’d be sent home as a precaution.

“Giampiero Ventura will have to do without Marco Verratti,” the FIGC announced this afternoon.

“He left the training camp this morning due to the exacerbation of a problem with his right adductor muscle.”

It has also been confirmed that Lorenzo Pellegrini and Gian Marco Ferrari will travel to France for the game, and will stay with the squad for the World Cup qualifier with Liechtenstein.

Mattia Caldara and Alex Ferrari have left the camp to join up with the Under-21 side ahead of the European Championships.

The Azzurri will arrive in Nice at 18.10 local time, and at 18.45 will do the walk around on the pitch at Allianz Riviera.

The squad numbers have also been confirmed for the friendly.

Italy squad numbers to face Uruguay:

Goalkeepers: 1 Gianluigi Buffon [Juventus], 12 Gianluigi Donnarumma [Milan], 24 Simone Scuffet [Udinese]

Defenders: 13 Davide Astori [Fiorentina], 15 Andrea Barzagli [Juventus], 19 Leonardo Bonucci [Juventus], 3 Giorgio Chiellini [Juventus], 2 Andrea Conti [Atalanta], 21 Danilo D’Ambrosio [Inter], 4 Matteo Darmian [Manchester United], 25 Gian Marco Ferrari [Crotone], 14 Leonardo Spinazzola [Atalanta]

Midfielders: 16 Daniele De Rossi [Roma], 8 Claudio Marchisio [Juventus], 18 Riccardo Montolivo [Milan], 5 Lorenzo Pellegrini [Sassuolo]

Forwards: 20 Federico Bernardeschi [Fiorentina], 6 Antonio Candreva [Inter], 22 Stephan El Shaarawy [Roma], 7 Lorenzo Insigne [Napoli], 9 Andrea Belotti [Torino], 17 Eder Citadin Martins [Inter], 23 Manolo Gabbiadini [Southampton], 11 Ciro Immobile [Lazio]