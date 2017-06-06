NEWS
Tuesday June 6 2017
Donnarumma: Madrid more than Man Utd?
By Football Italia staff

Milan are prepared to sell Gianluigi Donnarumma to Real Madrid rather than allow Mino Raiola to bring him to Manchester United.

The situation is increasingly tense, as his contract is due to expire in June 2018 and a renewal worth over €4m per year has not yet been approved.

Multiple sources suggest Raiola – who also represents Paul Pogba and Zlatan Ibrahimovic – is trying to engineer a massive transfer to Manchester United.

In retaliation, claims Telelombardia pundit Davide Russo De Cerame, Milan directors are said to be in talks with super-agent Jorge Mendes and Real Madrid to at least ruin Raiola’s plans.

According to Mediaset Premium, it is Raiola who asked for more time to find out if Real Madrid really are interested.

Donnarumma could even be followed to Madrid by his mentor Alfredo Magni, who currently works in the Milan staff.

