Cavani: 'I'd return to Napoli'

By Football Italia staff

Edinson Cavani declared he “would love to return to Napoli, but I’d only do it if I was still in good shape.”

The Uruguay international left for Paris Saint-Germain in the summer of 2013 for €64.5m.

“I would only return to Italy for Napoli,” Cavani told various reporters as he was given a hero’s welcome for the Football Leader Awards.

“I made promises to myself and to my family that if one day I came back to Italy, it would only be for Napoli.

“When I left, I said that if things changed a little, I’d love to return to Napoli, but I want to do it when I am still a good level player.

“I don’t want to come back to Napoli when football is about to leave me. I want to be the one who leaves football, so if I do return, it will be in good shape.”

Cavani is still only 30 years old, but signed a new contract with Paris Saint-Germain until June 2020.