Chiriches close to Galatasaray

By Football Italia staff

Napoli defender Vlad Chiriches is on the verge of a transfer to Galatasaray worth €5m, according to reports in Italy.

The interest in the Romania international centre-back has been clear for several weeks now.

Today Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli and CalcioNapoli24.it both claim that Chiriches is very close to completing the move.

It would be for no more than €5m and his salary would be in the region of €2.5m per year.

Galatasaray are hoping to get the deal done by the end of the week.

Their Coach, ex-Juventus defender Igor Tudor, is particularly determined to sign Chiriches.