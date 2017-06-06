Carrera extends with Spartak

By Football Italia staff

Coach Massimo Carrera has extended his contract with Spartak Moscow to 2019 after winning the League title.

The former assistant manager to Antonio Conte at Juventus and the Italy squad was a huge surprise with his success in Russia.

Spartak won the title for the first time since 2001, even though Carrera was only appointed as Head Coach after the season had already begun.

His contract had been due to expire in June 2018, but will now run to 2019.

This season, Italian tacticians won the League in England, Germany, Russia and Italy.