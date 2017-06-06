Zanetti: 'Man Utd wanted me'

By Football Italia staff

Javier Zanetti reveals Manchester United and other big clubs wanted to sign him, “but my love for Inter always tipped the scales.”

Not only did the 43-year-old remain with the Nerazzurri from 1995 to his retirement in 2014, but is still at the club as their Vice-President.

“There were some firm rumours of Manchester United wanting to sign me during the late '90s. I once saw Alex Ferguson in an airport while I was in England with my wife,” ‘El Pupi’ told FourFourTwo magazine.

“We talked a bit about football, but I was always centred in my idea of staying with Inter, even in those complicated years, and it would have been difficult for me to go under any circumstances.

“It wasn’t just Manchester United, there were other big clubs as well, but my love for Inter always tipped the scales.

“I was confident that their moment would eventually come. I would speak about it with President [Massimo] Moratti and my family.

“Being captain, I wanted to leave an important mark on the club. Yes there were hard times, but the management showed trust in the squad being built and we worked together to achieve the goals we wanted for so long.

“When you sign for Inter, the club makes you think that you are part of a family, like a new son.”