Rodriguez: 'Forza Milan!'

By Football Italia staff

Wolfsburg defender Ricardo Rodriguez has arrived in Italy for his Milan medical and to complete a €15m transfer. “Forza Milan!”

The 24-year-old flew in to Malpensa airport this evening and was greeted by reporters.

“I’m happy, yes. I haven’t spoken to Montella. Thank you everyone.”

Rodriguez will have his medical tomorrow morning and then sign the contracts.

The move had been agreed several weeks ago, but could only be completed once Wolfsburg had secured their Bundesliga status in the relegation play-offs.