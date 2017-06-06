ADL: 'Reina of a certain age...'

By Football Italia staff

Napoli President Aurelio De Laurentiis denied Pepe Reina will leave, “but he is of a certain age and we need someone just as extraordinary who is ready to go.”

The goalkeeper’s situation has been increasingly tense, as he is under contract until June 2018, but turns 35 in August.

“Our goalkeeper has a contract and will stay with us, but it is also right that we look to the future and start sowing the seeds,” said De Laurentiis at the Football Leader Awards.

“Reina is of a certain age and it’s only right to place by his side someone who is just as extraordinary who is ready to go when needed.

“We want to grow our players in-house and not go around buying them at inflated prices. We want them to be ready when we launch them.”

Among the candidates are Wojciech Szczesny, Neto and Lukasz Skorupski.