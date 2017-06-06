NEWS
Tuesday June 6 2017
PSG join James race
By Football Italia staff

Paris Saint-Germain have joined Inter and Manchester United in chasing Real Madrid talent James Rodriguez.

The Colombia international seems certain to depart after he was left out of the squad for the Champions League Final against Juventus.

While Manchester United have been on his tracks for months and Inter pushed forward too, now they have competition from France.

According to Spanish paper Marca, Paris Saint-Germain have approached Real Madrid to ask for information.

They were told that the asking price is what the Merengues paid to get him from Monaco, namely €75m.

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies