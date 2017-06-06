PSG join James race

By Football Italia staff

Paris Saint-Germain have joined Inter and Manchester United in chasing Real Madrid talent James Rodriguez.

The Colombia international seems certain to depart after he was left out of the squad for the Champions League Final against Juventus.

While Manchester United have been on his tracks for months and Inter pushed forward too, now they have competition from France.

According to Spanish paper Marca, Paris Saint-Germain have approached Real Madrid to ask for information.

They were told that the asking price is what the Merengues paid to get him from Monaco, namely €75m.