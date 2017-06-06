Capello: 'Sarri football innovator'

By Football Italia staff

Arrigo Sacchi and Fabio Capello praised Napoli Coach Maurizio Sarri, calling his tactics “an innovation that can wake football up after the Pep Guardiola era.”

The two immensely successful men were in Naples for the Football Leader Awards, as Capello presented the lifetime achievement award to Sacchi.

“Every 20 years there is an innovation in football,” said Capello in his speech.

“After Ajax there was Sacchi’s Milan, then Guardiola, who rather sent football to sleep. Fortunately now we’ve got Sarri, who can wake football up again.”

Sacchi was also full of praise for Sarri’s Partenopei, who finished third in Serie A this season and reached the Champions League Round of 16.

“In my mind, a victory without merit was not a victory. The idea was to combine wonderful football with results. Napoli excite me, they seem to be from a whole different level!

“I hope that they can continue in this vein, because the worst thing would be to lose their enthusiasm.”