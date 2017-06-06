Ventura: 'Flattered by Jiangsu'

By Football Italia staff

Giampiero Ventura confessed he is “flattered” by interest from Jiangsu Suning, but “we’ve just started a project with Italy and talk about reaching the Euros in 2020.”

There were reports yesterday that Ventura was offered €20m for a two-year deal with Jiangsu Suning in the Chinese Super League.

“I am flattered by the interest, but there’s nothing to explain,” said Ventura in today’s Press conference.

“Economically they are the strongest sides in the world, but I am the Coach of the Italian Nazionale. We’ve just started a project to enact a generational shift and it’s only logical that we carry that on.

“We are talking about reaching the Euros in 2020, so that’s a medium-long-term commitment.

“I’ve already faced this issue anyway, not today, but relatively recently. I was only called in for Italy because Antonio Conte left. I always seem to follow Conte around, so maybe sooner or later I’ll go to Chelsea…

“I had a two-year contract with Torino and two important clubs had contacted me. I thought about it for 10 seconds, but faced with the chance to lead the Nazionale – without ever having won a Scudetto – was an incentive and an exciting challenge.

“I threw myself headfirst into this experience. I am proud to represent Italy and at this moment don’t have the slightest doubt. Faced with that, the rest becomes nothing.”