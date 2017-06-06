Ventura: 'Donnarumma faces Uruguay'

By Football Italia staff

Giampiero Ventura confirmed Gianluigi Donnarumma will start for Italy in tomorrow’s Uruguay friendly and explained Mario Balotelli’s absence.

The game kicks off in Nice on Wednesday at 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT).

“It is a test for the 4-2-4 system, for what we’re doing and what we will be able to produce,” said the Coach in his Press conference.

“It’s not just about the result, but the first step towards understanding. As we have so little time to work together as a group, we need to be the guinea pigs.”

As part of a generational shift, 18-year-old Milan goalkeeper Donnarumma will be given his second start in an Azzurri jersey.

“Donnarumma will start tomorrow. He is a player of great quality and we are working to build, which means that when one player has finished his era, another is immediately ready to take on his mantle.

“Gigi Buffon is going towards the end of his career, quite simply because of his age. We’re doing the same with regards to Giorgio Chiellini and Andrea Barzagli, as we need a suitable replacement not just on a technical level, but also in desire to win, professionalism and sacrifice for the team.

“This game is a way of verifying our progress against a tough side and when the referee blows that whistle, Uruguay have no friends on the pitch. It’s in their DNA.

“We’ll see how we are now and what we could become very soon. If we should achieve the result and cancel out some of our negative record with the South American sides, it’ll feel like a small but important thing.”

Balotelli was expected to at least receive a call-up for this game, as it is being played in Nice, where he has his club football.

“Perhaps he would’ve brought people to the stadium, seeing as he had a good Ligue 1 campaign. How far away is he from the Italy team… it’s not a technical issue, it’s about something else.

“I didn’t have the problems with Balotelli that others had. I was here in Nice for a very pleasant meeting that lasted three or four hours.

“We tried to let him understand what we want from him. Either Balotelli is a reference point or it’s going to difficult. In the year building up to the World Cup, the choice is down to Balotelli.”

Marco Verratti also plays in France for Paris Saint-Germain, but he has pulled out of the squad due to injury.

“He is coming off a very difficult season and if he’d used medication to keep him going, it could’ve risked further problems and with Spain on September 2, it was not worth the risk.”