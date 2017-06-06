Bonucci open to Premier League?

By Football Italia staff

Leonardo Bonucci and Juventus could listen to offers above €55m from Chelsea or Manchester City, claim Mediaset Premium.

The centre-back just turned 30 and had already been the subject of a bidding war last year, but opted to stay in Turin.

That situation could change after their second Champions League Final defeat in three years, losing 4-1 to Real Madrid in Cardiff.

According to The Sun, Chelsea are back in with a new £48m (€54m) proposal for Bonucci, as Antonio Conte wants a reunion.

Now Italian television station Mediaset Premium suggest the player and club are more inclined to listen than they were a year ago.

He joined Juve from Bari in the summer of 2010 and is one of only six players to have won all six consecutive Serie A titles.

Bonucci has said he’d like to play in the Premier League to experience the different atmosphere.

Manchester City are also strong contenders, as Pep Guardiola called him “one of my favourite players in the world” due to his ball-playing skills and ability to start moves from the back.