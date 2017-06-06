De Rossi: 'Spalletti now a rival'

By Football Italia staff

Daniele De Rossi hopes ex-Roma Coach Luciano Spalletti doesn’t find too much success at Inter, as “they will be our rivals for the top spots.”

The tactician left at the end of his contract, having secured second place in Serie A, and will officially be appointed by Inter tomorrow.

“It’s disappointing, as I am very fond of him and think he’s a great Coach,” said De Rossi in his Press conference for the Italy squad.

“I hope that he doesn’t prove how good he is at Inter, because they will be our rivals for the top spots. At least second place, if not more.”

There had been reports De Rossi could follow Spalletti to Inter, as his contract renewal was dragging on.

“It would’ve been strange to see myself with another jersey.”

De Rossi was asked about how the Juventus players were feeling, as they arrived late to the Italy camp due to the Champions League Final.

“We chatted a couple of minutes with Buffon. Over the last few days they’ve had to tell the same stories over again, going back over memories that are not pleasant.

“I saw friends with tears in their eyes. Buffon would’ve deserved to win the Champions League, not just because of that, but for the Ballon d’Or as well.”

Yet many Roma fans, as well as supporters of other Serie A clubs, were positively celebrating the 4-1 Real Madrid victory.

“It’s hardly a new thing and would’ve been the same with any other Italian club. The fact it’s Juve always seems to increase the hatred… hatred is wrong, it’s about rivalry between fans.

“When I was a kid, I went to see Ajax-Juventus in Rome and cheered on Ajax in the Champions League Final.”

Juve won on penalties after a 1-1 draw.