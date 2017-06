Lazio eye Jemerson for De Vrij

By Football Italia staff

If Stefan de Vrij leaves Lazio, then the club is considering an offer for Monaco defender Jemerson, claim Sky Sport Italia.

The Dutch centre-back is only under contract until June 2018 and has been linked with numerous clubs.

The Aquile are already planning for the future in case he does depart and the main target is believed to be Jemerson.

He turns 25 in August and was signed from Atletico Mineiro in January 2016 for €11m.