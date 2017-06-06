Allegri to earn €7m Juve salary

By Football Italia staff

Massimiliano Allegri is expected to sign a contract extension with Juventus to 2019, worth up to €7m per year.

The tactician’s current deal runs to June 2018 and he had been linked with Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain, but pledged to remain in Turin and continue his attempts to win the Champions League.

According to Sky Sport Italia, Allegri will sign the new contract tomorrow and the wages will rise as time goes on.

He’ll earn €5.5m plus bonuses from next season, then adding another €1m for 2018, rising to €6.5m in 2018 and almost €7m in the final year.

This means Allegri will be the longest-serving Coach at Juventus since Marcello Lippi.