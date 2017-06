Jiangsu Suning want Sousa

By Football Italia staff

Paulo Sousa has been offered the job of Coach by Chinese club Jiangsu Suning after Giampiero Ventura turned it down.

The Portuguese tactician is out of contract after two years at Fiorentina.

He had said this week that he planned to remain in Italy, but the proposal from China might be too tempting.

Jiangsu Suning are owned by the Suning Group, who also run Inter.

Current Italy Coach Ventura said today he was “flattered” by the interest, but wanted to remain with the Nazionale.