Biglia to Milan for €25m

By Football Italia staff

Multiple sources claim Lazio captain Lucas Biglia will join Milan for €22m plus €3m bonuses, signing a three-year contract.

The midfielder’s current contract is due to expire in June 2018 and he had been expected to sign an extension up until a couple of weeks ago.

Instead, Milan made a proposal and the Argentina international seems determined to make the move to San Siro instead.

According to Sky Sport Italia and Mediaset Premium, among others, the deal has been struck for €22m plus €3m in performance-related bonuses.

The contract with the Rossoneri will run for three years, with an option for a fourth, at wages worth €3.5m per season.

Milan have been very active on the transfer market, as they signed Franck Kessie and Mateo Musacchio already.

Ricardo Rodriguez flew in today for his medical to complete a €15m move from Wolfsburg.