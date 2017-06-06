Man Utd €60m not enough for Morata

By Football Italia staff

Real Madrid turned down a €60m offer for Alvaro Morata from Manchester United, as they want €90m for the Milan target, claim Sky Sport Italia.

The Spain international wants more playing time than he is currently receiving at the Bernabeu, but the club won’t let him leave cheap.

According to Sky Sport Italia, Manchester United proposed €60m, but Real Madrid turned it down.

The Merengues are only prepared to sell Morata for €90m, which would also put him outside Milan’s price bracket.

He was at Juventus on loan for two years, but this season scored 20 goals in 43 competitive games for Madrid.