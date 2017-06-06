NEWS
Tuesday June 6 2017
Gabigol set for Las Palmas loan
By Football Italia staff

Cadena Ser claim Inter have agreed a deal to loan Gabriel ‘Gabigol’ Barbosa to Spanish side Las Palmas.

The 20-year-old striker arrived from Santos last summer for €29.5m, but wasn’t given a single Serie A start this season.

He made a total 10 competitive appearances for the Nerazzurri, playing just 183 minutes of football.

According to Spanish radio station Cadena Ser, Inter have agreed terms to send Gabigol on loan to Las Palmas for next term.

It is hoped the chance to play regularly in one of the top European leagues will give the Brazilian back some confidence.

