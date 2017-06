Spalletti touches down in China

By Football Italia staff

Luciano Spalletti has landed in China ahead of being confirmed as Inter’s new Coach.

Spalletti was welcomed by a group of Chinese Inter fans at Nanjing airport on Wednesday and is set to meet with Suning Group chief Zhang Jindong, before signing a two-year contract worth €8m.

The former Roma boss will then return to Italy on Thursday and be officially unveiled on June 12 at La Triennale di Milano.