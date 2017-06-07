Lucescu: Costa, join Juve

By Football Italia staff

Mircea Lucescu has urged former Shakhtar Donetsk protégé Douglas Costa to leave Bayern Munich and join Juventus this summer.

Costa struggled for game time under Carlo Ancelotti last season, prompting speculation that he could leave Bayern over the next couple of months, and Lucescu believes the winger is ready-made for Juve.

“I noticed ‘Duki’ in Brazil’s Under-19 team, where there were also Neymar and Alex Teixeira,” the ex-Inter boss told Tuttosport.

“When we bought him from Gremio, you could see his talent, but he was still a youth player.

“Since then, he’s become one of the world’s best wingers. Apart from Neymar, the strongest wingers are Bale, Douglas Costa, Willian and Robben.

“Compared to the latter, he’s quicker and stronger, though he’s less complete at the moment.

“He and Willian are the quickest players I’ve coached in my career. Douglas Costa is someone who reaches very high speeds quickly. He’s good at breaking with pace.

“He has an exceptional shot and exploits it well: he’s someone who changes direction suddenly and then goes for the kill.

“He ‘hears’ where the space is and knows where to position himself for a shot. In Germany, he’s taken another leap in quality.

“When I was coaching him, he really wanted a transfer to a top club. I remember how it was when he left.

“He thanked me and later gave me his Bayern shirt. He’s a great player and a good lad, but he needs an environment that stimulates him. If you ask me, I’d tell him to go to Juve.

“That’s because Serie A remains one of the most complicated Leagues tactically. In Bundesliga, all the teams play the same way, while in Italy there’s great variety.

“That variety forces players to improve and develop. I think Douglas Costa at Juventus would take a definitive leap in quality, but don’t let me manage the market…

“He can play anywhere, even as a central ‘trequartista’. He’s a tactical player, suitable for Italy.

“I remember the extraordinary goals he scored in the Champions League against Roma and Real Madrid.

“My staff and I weren’t that shocked because we were used to seeing him do extraordinary things in training.”