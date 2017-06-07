NEWS
Wednesday June 7 2017
Salah poses with Liverpool fans
By Football Italia staff

Roma winger Mohamed Salah has fuelled more speculation linking him with Liverpool by smiling in a picture with two Reds fans.

Although Liverpool and Roma remain some way apart in terms of valuation, a photo has surfaced on Twitter, showing the attacker posing alongside two Egypt supporters with jerseys of the Premier League club.

It is understood the picture was taken after Egypt’s 1-0 victory over Libya on Monday.

The 24-year-old is also thought to have replied “Inshallah”, which translates to ‘God willing’, when asked about joining Liverpool.

