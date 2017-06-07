Nainggolan: United? We’ll see…

By Football Italia staff

Radja Nainggolan says that while “I have made a promise to Roma”, “we’ll see” about Manchester United’s reported interest.

United are the latest club to be linked with a swoop for Nainggolan, and the midfielder claimed his future would be decided by “other people” when asked about the Red Devils.

“It may be true. It may not be true,” he told Sky Sports.

“We’ll see. I am going on holiday and then we will talk about it.

“My thoughts are to go on holiday and relax myself, I am not thinking about my future right now.

“I’ve spoken enough about this and what I want. I have made a promise [to Roma] that I intend to maintain; now it’s up to other people.”