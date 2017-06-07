Lazio line up Samp pair?

By Football Italia staff

Lazio have reportedly lined up Sampdoria pair Lucas Torreira and Luis Muriel as replacements for Lucas Biglia and Keita Balde Diao.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, the duo have already been approved by Coach Simone Inzaghi as suitable reinforcements for his Lazio squad.

Torreira enjoyed a breakthrough 2016-17 campaign as the creative heartbeat of Samp’s midfield, but the 21-year-old is reportedly seeking a significant pay rise in order to stay with the Blucerchiati.

Muriel, meanwhile, scored 13 goals in 33 appearances for the Ligurians last season, and the Aquile could send Filip Djordjevic the other way to sweeten the deal.

Lazio are also said to be interested in Middlesbrough’s former Atalanta midfielder Marten de Roon and Monaco centre-back Jemerson.