Sousa lands for Jiangsu job?

By Football Italia staff

Ex-Fiorentina boss Paulo Sousa has seemingly landed in China ahead of becoming the new Coach of Inter’s sister club, Jiangsu Suning.

FCInterNews.it is circulating a picture that appears to be of Sousa and Jiangsu officials at Nanjing airport.

The Chinese club, also owned by Suning Group, turned to the Portuguese after they were knocked back by Italy CT Giampiero Ventura.

Sousa has since been replaced at Fiorentina by Stefano Pioli, who will be formally presented on Wednesday.