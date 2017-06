Miha: Staying at Torino, but…

By Football Italia staff

Sinisa Mihajlovic has confirmed that he will remain in charge of Torino next season but warned “only 12-13 players deserve to stay.”

Mihajlovic guided Torino a ninth-place finish last term, but while he has pledged his loyalty to the Granata, the Coach made it clear new blood was needed.

“I’ll certainly be the Coach of Torino next season,” he told Sportklub.

“If we want to fight for Europe, we need to strengthen every position with quality players. Only 12-13 players deserve to stay.”