Pioli eyes long Fiorentina stay

By Football Italia staff

New Fiorentina boss Stefano Pioli says “I hope my Viola adventure lasts for a long time” after being officially unveiled on Wednesday.

Pioli has signed a two-year contract with Fiorentina, which could be extended to a third term, and the former Viola defender made it clear the Gigliati were the only Italian club he was considering.

“I hope my face expresses the happiness that I feel right now. I’m really happy,” he began.

“For me, returning to Florence marks me going full circle. I want to re-evoke the same feelings as I did when I was a player here.

“I hope my Viola adventure lasts for a long time. It’s always been my wish to coach Fiorentina.

“They’re the only club I wanted in Italy, otherwise I would’ve gone abroad. I want to make my players understand how important it is to wear this shirt.

“Inter? I have no regrets, I gave them my best and it was a great experience, but now I’m only thinking about Fiorentina and I want to give everything to this team.

“I promise so much hard work and passion. We’ll try to give the fans the joy they deserve.

“Style of play? My predecessors in Florence did well. Fiorentina have played a good brand of football in recent seasons.

“I’ll try to express my own concepts, but I’ll try to put a proactive team on the pitch.

“This club have achieved great results in recent years, now we want to start a new cycle.

“We’ll take on young players, Italian ones if possible. This is one of our objectives, forming a team with a winning mentality.

“Who I’d like to have coached out of my former teammates? Baggio was the best player I ever played with.

“Dunga was a champion, I have great memories with him. Carlos was a player that oozed character.

“Bernardeschi? As of today, I’ll start calling all the Fiorentina players. I don’t have to convince anyone. Whoever gives the maximum to this team will be welcome.

“I’ll only ask if they’re able to give everything to this team.

“Anyone who has any doubts is fine to point that out, but I need players who want to give their souls for this shirt.

“I started thinking about this career [as a Coach] in Florence and [Claudio] Ranieri was decisive in me making this choice.

“I’m happy with the path I’ve taken. Now I’d like to win a trophy here in Florence.

“My relationship with the city and fans? I’m a simple person, I like to say what I think. I don’t want to fool anyone, I’ll take my responsibilities and always face them.

“I’m a responsible Coach. I’ll try to do as least badly as possible. We have a city behind us and we want to bring joy to the fans.

“We want to play with passion, this is our commitment: to get onto the pitch and do our best to show that we’re up to par.

“I’ve talked to the Della Valle family recently and I found them motivated. One of my objectives is to bring my own enthusiasm to the club.”