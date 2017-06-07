‘Gabigol staying at Inter’

By Football Italia staff

Gabriel Barbosa’s father insists rumours of a move to Las Palmas are “inventions” and the striker will stay at Inter.

The Brazilian joined the Nerazzurri for a fee of around €30m last summer, but he failed to make a single Serie A start in his debut campaign and scored just once.

It was reported last night that he’d be loaned out to Liga side Las Palmas, but the player’s father has quashed those rumours.

“At the moment Gabriel is in Brazil on holiday to enjoy leisure time with his friends and family and recharge ahead of the coming season,” Valdemir Barbosa told Premium Sport.

“He knows his potential, he’s always faced-up to challenges and this time will be no different. My son intends to stay at Inter and make the fans happy. Forza Inter sempre!

“Las Palmas? With all due respect to the Spanish club, we’ve never had any contact with them or loan requests from them.

“Therefore these are just transfer market inventions.”